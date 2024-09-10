Angelo Preciado and John Mercado are the big news in the starting eleven of Ecuador which will face Peru on Tuesday, which for its part repeats the same lineup that played at the start in the last round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece has chosen a starting lineup with Angelo Preciado on the right flank, after the player served a one-match suspension for accumulating yellow cards last Friday in the defeat against Brazil (1-0).

In attack, Beccacece has chosen young winger John Mercado, who plays for Portuguese side AVS, to be the offensive partner of midfielder Kendry Páez and experienced forward Enner Valencia, captain and top scorer for La Tri.

The eleven chosen by Beccacece are Hernan Galindez; Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, William Pacho; John Mercado, Enner Valencia and Kendry Paez.

For his part, Peru’s coach, Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, trusted in the same eleven players who started last Friday’s match against Colombia, where the Blanquirroja offered greater intensity than in previous matches, although they could not claim victory and had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

The Fossati team will be made up of Pedro Gallese; Miguel Araujo, Alexander Callens, Anderson Santamaria; Alex Valera and Gianluca Lapadula.

