The second date of group B of the America Cup Today it has two important games that could define the area. The selected one Ecuador is measured against Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium, in USA.

According to the criteria of

The Ecuadorians have just lost 2-1 against a surprise Venezuela and they are forced to win, another defeat does nothing to maintain the hope of continuing in the Conmebol tournament.

Venezuela defender Yordan Osorio (R) goes up for a header against Ecuador forward Kevin Rodriguez (L) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group B match between Ecuador and Venezuela, in Santa Clara, California, USA Photo:EFE Share

The Ecuadorian team comes to the game with the loss of its forward and captain Énner Valencia who saw the red card in his debut and will have to pay the penalty date against the Jamaicans.

For its part, Jamaica also arrives with the need to win after the defeat by the minimum difference against the national team of Mexico. The Central American team looks for the big surprise of this America Cup to stay alive.

Formations

Ecuador: Alexander Dominguez; Angelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Willian Pacho, Piero, Hincapié; Alan Franco, Moisés Caicedo; John Yeboah, Kendry Páez, Jeremy Sarmiento; Kevin Rodriguez.

Jamaica: Waite; Bernard, Latibeaudiere, Pinnock; Lembikisa, Reid, Lowe, Palmer, Leigh; Anthony, Nicholson.

LIVE from Ecuador vs. Jamaica