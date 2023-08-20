Ecuador elects president this Sunday among eight candidatesin a tense climate after the assassination of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot at the exit of a rally last week.

In addition to the presidential elections, Ecuadorians also vote to renew Parliament and two consultations on mining. The electoral authorities opened the polls this morning and the citizens began to arrive little by little at the voting centers.

Follow here all the details of how the day progresses:

8 a.m. CNE asks to go vote to condemn violence The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, Diana Atamaint, encouraged Ecuadorians to go to vote in the extraordinary general elections to, in this way, condemn the violence and ratify their commitment to democracy. Atamaint pointed out that “the moment the country is experiencing demands that citizens, political institutions and the State and the public force close ranks to fight without fear the few violent who want to plunge the country into despair.” 7 am Suffrage starts in Ecuador to elect president and congressmen Ecuadorians began voting this Sunday to elect a president and congressmen under a state of emergency due to the violence that claimed the life of candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the terror regime imposed by drug trafficking, AFP confirmed. Between 7 am and 7 pm the voters will go to the polls to choose the successor to Guillermo Lasso, who anticipated the elections and dissolved the Legislative to avoid removal in the middle of a political trial for corruption.

Who are the candidates who aspire to govern Ecuador?

Jan Topic: economist and security entrepreneur. At 40, he is president of Telconet, the largest telecommunications company in the country, which was investigated for corruption related to Odebrecht, in the 2012-2016 Bribery case. He has a BA in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, an MS in Quantitative Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Otto Sonnenholzner: Economist and broadcaster. He worked as a communicator and general manager at Radio Tropicana. As Vice President of the Republic (2018) he coordinated the management of the coronavirus pandemic, in which he was criticized for allegedly having campaigned with aspirations for the 2021 presidential elections.

The candidate for the presidency Luisa González.

Luisa Gonzalez: Lawyer and former assembly member of the Citizen Revolution, for the period 2021-2023. She has been part of correísmo since the beginning of the government of Rafael Correa, in 2007. She held positions as general coordinator of the Presidential Strategic Agenda and general undersecretary of the presidential office (2015), undersecretary of Public Administration (2016).

Christian Zurita: journalist and political activist, who replaces Fernando Villavicencio after his assassination. He founded the portals Mil Hojas and Investigative Journalism in which he published reports related to the Bribes case. He published the book El Gran Hermano, for which he was persecuted by Rafael Correa and sentenced to pay USD 1 million in moral damages. He also published ‘The discreet charm of the Citizen Revolution’, co-authored with Fernando Villavicencio.

Yaku Perez: indigenous leader and environmental activist for water care. He was a presidential candidate for Pachakutik (PK) in the 2021 elections, in which he obtained more than one million votes. He withdrew from PK after learning of the agreements between that party and Guillermo Lasso. He was an opponent of Rafael Correa for the mining projects in water sources that he promoted during his government.

Daniel Noboa: businessman and ex-assembly member for the period 2021-2023.

Daniel Noboa: businessman and ex-assembly member for the period 2021-2023. He is the son of businessman and former presidential candidate, Álvaro Noboa, has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. In the Assembly he served as chairman of the Economic Development Commission.

Bolivar Armijos: 47-year-old lawyer, he chaired the National Council of Parish Governments (Conagopare), between 2014 and 2021, and the parish councils of San Lorenzo (2010). He recognizes himself as a friend of former President Correa, although he distanced himself from his movement because they did not give him the opportunity to represent Unes, in the 2021 elections.

Xavier Hervas: businessman from Guayaquil and former presidential candidate for the Democratic Left. Hervas is an engineer in agro-industrial production and has developed a career dedicated to the export of frozen foods, all over the world, with his company Nova Alimentos.

What else is voted?

What else is voted?

Ecuadorians will also renew the National Assembly, currently dissolved, with another 137 new assembly members where, in principle, there will be no representatives of the ruling party, since the CREO movement decided not to participate in this electoral process.

Nor did it present lists for Pachakutik national assembly members, the political arm of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), the largest social organization in the country, in the midst of an internal struggle for control and direction of the party.

Photo: Andres Yepez/Bloomberg

The viability of the short term that the next president will have will depend on the result of the Assembly, especially if a situation similar to that of Lasso is reached, who lacked control over Parliament, which prevented him from carrying out key initiatives of his administration, such as the Investment Law.

Yasuní oil: August 20 will also be the day that the Yasunidos environmental group, the promoter of the national consultation to stop the extraction of oil from Block 43-ITT, one of Ecuador’s main deposits, which is located in Ecuador, has been waiting for ten years. Yasuni National Park.

The protection of this valuable natural enclave of the Ecuadorian Amazon, considered one of the world epicenters of biodiversity, is the objective of its promoters of the consultation, which managed to hold it after gathering 757,000 signatures and waging a legal battle with the electoral bodies. .

With an extension of one million hectares, in the Yasuní there are more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, 204 mammals, 610 birds, 121 reptiles, 150 amphibians and more than 250 fish, in addition to being the home of indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation whose intangible zone borders the block.

Some 55,000 barrels of oil come out of the 43-ITT every day, representing 11% of Ecuador’s production, which amounts to some 480,000 barrels per day, which for Petroecuador and the State would mean a loss of 1,200 million dollars, a figure that environmentalists believe it is much lower.



Ban on mining in Quito: Additionally, the more than two million voters of Quito will decide whether to prohibit any form of mining in the Chocó Andino, a biosphere reserve that occupies 287,000 hectares of the province of Pichincha, part of which is within the metropolitan area of ​​the Ecuadorian capital.

This consultation, promoted by the environmental group Quito Sin Minería, proposes to veto mining activities in the 124,000 hectares covered by the Chocó Andino Commonwealth, made up of the rural towns of Calacalí, Gualea, Nanegal, Nanegalito, Nono and Pacto, belonging to the capital .

There are currently twelve concessions in the area in the exploration phase and there are another eight in the concession process, which together would cover some 27,000 hectares located in an area where the promoters of the plebiscite want to preserve the Andean forest landscape, promote tourism, sustainable activities and archaeological heritage.

