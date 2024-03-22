The E3 Classic, also known as the 'mini Tour of Flanders', will be held today. The riders have to cross cobblestone slopes such as the Traaiberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg. Wout van Aert has won the past two years. Mathieu van der Poel finished second last year and the world champion is now aiming for the top step. Follow the developments above in a live widget.

