In its counter-offensive, the Ukrainian army is pushing back Russian troops by about 200 to 300 meters a day, according to Dutch NATO Admiral Rob Bauer. The Ukrainians are paying a high price for this, with many deaths and injuries, he said on Saturday at the annual conference of NATO’s military committee in Oslo. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.

