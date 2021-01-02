With the objective of approving the use of Corona virus vaccine as soon as possible across the country, a dry run is going to start in all states and union territories from Saturday. Preparations for the dry run being made to take stock of the vaccination process are continuing in different parts of the country. The dry run will take place at least three sites in the capital of all states. Some states will also include areas that are inaccessible and where there is difficulty in movement of goods. Know what is happening in the country during the dry run.

Earlier, dry run was carried out in two districts of four states of the country to take stock of vaccination vaccination preparations. Only after its success, a dry run is being started in the entire country from today.