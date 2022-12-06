– Not before the war between Ukraine and Russia has been fought as far from the border as yesterday. Hundreds of kilometers away, the airbase of Engels and Ryazan were hit with the help of unmanned drones. It is Ukraine’s most brutal attack since the warwrites the American newspaper The New York Times based on an anonymous source

– Russia has one yesterday new wave of missiles fired on Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the antiaircraft was able to take part of it out of the air, but in, among other things Odessa and Zaporizhia have been hit by missiles. Power has gone out in some parts of the country. The Ukrainian army reports that Russia has fired about 70 missiles and that its anti-aircraft defenses were able to shoot down 60 of them.