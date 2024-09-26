Several police authorities have warned of the danger of filming while driving a vehicle and broadcasting it live on social media, noting that the driver’s preoccupation with the phone and the Internet while driving, and not concentrating on the road, exposes his life and the lives of others to serious accidents, resulting in serious injuries and deaths.

In previous years, traffic departments issued fines to social media users because they were busy broadcasting live with their followers via the virtual world and responding to their comments and inquiries.

Individuals who use social networking sites told “Emirates Today” that the live broadcast that some people do while driving the vehicle on the roads always receives high viewership and the interest of followers, out of curiosity to see places and road views that they have not visited before, pointing to Despite the dangers of such behavior, some people continue to photograph and post on social media sites, with the aim of attracting followers and increasing the number of views on their accounts.

They pointed out that some people film video clips while driving, with the aim of showing off and informing followers, especially from outside the country, about the nature of the luxurious life they live, and the type of vehicle they drive, while others aim to film, comment or speak on a specific topic, and interact with comments. Followers.

They stressed the importance of tightening the punishment for drivers who engage in such reckless behavior, and implementing awareness campaigns targeting this category, noting that there have been several accidents that occurred due to the vehicle driver being busy with the phone while driving.

Statistics published by the Ministry of Interior on its website revealed that the total number of violations for distraction while driving using a phone amounted to 518,313 violations last year, nationwide, distributed between 422,060 violations in Abu Dhabi, 54,706 violations in Dubai, and 32,062 violations. 1 violation in Sharjah, 8,322 violations in Ajman, 17 violations in Umm Al Quwain, 905 violations in Ras Al Khaimah, and 241 violations in Fujairah.

For his part, the Director of the Traffic Violations Collection and Follow-up Department in the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Dr. Engineer Muslim Mohammed Al Junaibi, warned of the danger of drivers being distracted by other than the road while driving, especially preoccupation with the phone and social media, as it causes traffic accidents that may be serious. Resulting in injuries of varying severity and deaths. He called on drivers to refrain from being distracted from the road by using the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites, make a call, take photos, and other behaviors that may lead to serious traffic accidents. He confirmed to “Emirates Today” that distraction on the road is a major cause of serious traffic accidents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, because a large percentage of drivers use phones while driving, which is a worrying matter with regard to traffic safety on the road. He pointed out the importance of the driver being alert and attentive to the road, and prepared to deal with various road surprises, including a sudden stop in traffic, so that he can make the appropriate decision.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of 5 risks resulting from using a phone while driving, as it leads to serious accidents, sudden swerving, jumping traffic lights, not paying attention to pedestrians, and passing road signs and warnings without seeing them.

It warned that it is tightening supervision on all roads through civil and police patrols, and intensifying awareness of drivers who use mobile phones while driving, to enhance their safety, the safety of their companions, and the safety of road users.

She stated that the fine for distracting herself from the road while driving a vehicle in any way is 800 dirhams and 4 traffic points.

For his part, the traffic expert, Director General of the “Saaed Association for Reducing Traffic Accidents,” Dr. Jamal Al-Amri, told “Emirates Today”: Among the negative practices of some on social media sites; Misusing it while driving a vehicle, whether for photography or browsing, is a dangerous behavior that may cause the driver to lose his safety in an instant, as well as endanger the lives of others.

Al-Amiri warned that some of the traffic accidents that occurred on the roads, causing damage, were due to the driver being busy with photography, browsing the Internet, and messaging via social media applications.

He warned against drivers being busy off-road by filming while driving a vehicle on the roads, stressing that a driver opening a live broadcast or filming while driving a vehicle on the road is considered a traffic violation, punishable by law, and Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017, regarding rules and procedures. Traffic control.

The violator is subject to a clear violation that requires the driver to bear negative and reckless behavior while driving the vehicle on the road, the most important of which is a violation of Article (32), which states that “being distracted from the road while driving the vehicle using the phone,” carries a fine of 800 dirhams, and 4 traffic points, in addition to There are legal articles that increase the penalty according to the extent of the damage through the judicial authority in any traffic accident, individually.

Al-Amiri pointed out that what draws attention to this is that the developments in technological development in the world of communication have gone further than they were shortly before the introduction of smart applications, whether on the text messaging system, videos, location identification, or links in various global icons and social networking sites that It contains various media and advertising content, which distracted the focus of some people.

He pointed out that the exciting process that these contents create has made driving on the road face challenges for some drivers to concentrate while the vehicles are moving.

Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri pointed out that it is important to educate this group that filming a video clip on social networking sites may cost him his life in an instant, and cost others their lives, due to being distracted from the road.

He called on the concerned authorities and families to participate in raising awareness about the danger of using the phone while driving, whether for photography or talking, as it may endanger the lives of the driver and others.

• “Interior Ministry”: The total number of violations for distracted from the road while driving using a phone amounted to 518,313 violations last year.

The “vigilance” element

Specialized studies have warned of the negative impact of phone use on the driver’s physical and cognitive performance, his tasks, and his ability to make decisive and correct decisions. She explained that the driver’s lack of concentration behind the wheel causes him to lose an essential element of sound driving, which is “vigilance”, that is, paying attention to every incoming distraction at all times. Examples of preoccupation include eating, smoking, choosing a radio station, and talking on a mobile phone while driving.

The results of one Arab study confirmed that being busy with the phone has a significant relationship with traffic accidents, and is perhaps one of their biggest causes, and can double the probability of an accident occurring, because the risks of being involved in an accident multiply nine times if drivers are busy driving by picking up something, while it triples. If they are busy with mobile devices, the accident can happen in less than a second, that is, as soon as he holds his phone in his hand.