– It cargo ship Razoni is looking for another port to unload his cargo, now the Lebanese buyer refuses the cargo. This is due to the five months late delivery.
– Russia wants the iinternational nuclear watchdog IAEA admit to the captured Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya, the largest in Europe. The plant is a cause for concern because of the shelling between Russian and Ukrainian troops.
#LIVE #Dozens #killed #injured #Russian #attacks #explosions #Russian #military #airport #Crimea
Leave a Reply