Many beautiful matches in the European top competitions today. For example, Wout Weghorst and Virgil van Dijk will face each other this afternoon on Turf Moor in Burnley, Matthijs de Ligt will visit Atalanta with Juventus and Tonny Vilhena will play the city derby against FC Barcelona with Espanyol.
Premier League
Burnley – Liverpool 0-1
Newcastle United – Aston Villa 1-0
Tottenham Hotspur – Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2
5.30pm: Leicester City v West Ham United
La Liga
Deportivo Alavés – Valencia 2-1
4.15 pm: Levante – Real Betis 1-3
6.30pm: Real Sociedad – Granada
9pm: RCD Espanyol – FC Barcelona
Serie A
AC Milan – Sampdoria 1-0
Empoli – Cagliari 1-1
Genoa – Salernitana 1-1
Hellas Verona – Udinese 4-0
6 p.m.: Sassuolo – AS Roma
8.45 pm: Atalanta – Juventus
league 1
AS Monaco – Lorient 0-0
SCO Angers – Strasbourg 0-1
Stade Brest – Troyes 5-1
Clermont Foot – AS Saint-Etienne 1-2
FC Nantes – Stade Reims 1-0
5.05 pm: RC Lens – Girondins de Bordeaux 0-0
8.45 pm: FC Metz – Olympique Marseille
Bundesliga
3.30 pm: Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund 0-3
5.30 pm: Hoffenheim – Arminia Bielefeld
Jupiler Pro League
KRC Genk – Standard Liege 2-0
4 pm: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Sint-Truiden 0-1
6.30 pm: Club Brugge – Charleroi
9 pm: Beerschot – KV Kortrijk
