Former US President and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, will give an interview this Monday (12.Aug.2024) to the owner of X (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk. The Republican campaign profile in X stated that “it will be the interview of the century”.

The digital newspaper channel Poder360 on YouTube will broadcast Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk live. It is scheduled to start at 9 pm, but there may be a delay.

