Former US President Donald Trump has an important appointment this Tuesday in the federal courts of Miami for reading the 37 charges brought against him last week by a grand jury in connection with classified documents found in his Florida home in 2022, after he had left the White House.
According to the accusation, Donald Trump endangered the “national security” of the United States by taking confidential documents, some of them with nuclear secrets.
The former Republican president, who is running for a second term next year, He then faces 37 charges, such as “illegal withholding of national security information” and “obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.
He is also accused of false testimony and collusion with his personal assistant Walt Nauta -also prosecuted- to hide documents requested by the FBI.
And it is that the law of the United States obliges presidents to send all their emails, letters and other working documents to the National Archives once their term is over. It also prohibits storing state secrets in unauthorized and insecure places.
The tycoon could have avoided charges – which carry up to 20 years in jail – if he had allowed National Archives officials to retrieve all official government documents last year.
Under pressure, Trump returned in January 2022 15 boxes of documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, including personal letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump’s lawyer found another 38 classified documents in 30 boxes stored in a warehouse and turned them over to the FBI on June 3, 2022, claiming that was it. However, another 34 boxes were still hidden. On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided the home and found 102 more classified files, including 27 in the former president’s office.
Follow live minute by minute of Trump’s appearance in Miami.
demonstrations are expected
The authorities hope that this Tuesday supporters and opponents of the former president will gather in the streets surrounding the federal court.
On Monday, dozens of supporters of the former president gathered to support him near the entrance to the golf course.
Trump National Doral Miami, in Doral.
Security measures in Miami
Since Monday, the authorities of Miami and Miami-Dade County are preparing a strong operation for Trump’s appearance before a federal court.
The mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, indicated that as part of the security measures in place, some streets adjacent to the court buildings and federal offices located in downtown Miami will be closed.
Trump’s road to court
From Trump National Doral Miami, the former president (2017-2021) will leave in the afternoon for the courthouse, which he will access through an underground tunnel and where agents of the US Marshals will take his fingerprints, as reported the local channel NBC 6.
After the judicial hearing, the former president will immediately take a plane to New Jersey where he is scheduled to raise funds for his presidential campaign.
Trump, quoted at 3 p.m.
The former US president is summoned at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) for the reading of the charges against him.
The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of having kept confidential documents after leaving the White House, which contained secret information on nuclear weapons.
The appointment is at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Federal Courthouse in downtown Miami.
