Former US President Donald Trump has an important appointment this Tuesday in the federal courts of Miami for reading the 37 charges brought against him last week by a grand jury in connection with classified documents found in his Florida home in 2022, after he had left the White House.

According to the accusation, Donald Trump endangered the “national security” of the United States by taking confidential documents, some of them with nuclear secrets.

The former Republican president, who is running for a second term next year, He then faces 37 charges, such as “illegal withholding of national security information” and “obstruction of justice,” according to the indictment.

He is also accused of false testimony and collusion with his personal assistant Walt Nauta -also prosecuted- to hide documents requested by the FBI.

And it is that the law of the United States obliges presidents to send all their emails, letters and other working documents to the National Archives once their term is over. It also prohibits storing state secrets in unauthorized and insecure places.

The documents found in the search at Mar-a-Lago.

The tycoon could have avoided charges – which carry up to 20 years in jail – if he had allowed National Archives officials to retrieve all official government documents last year.

Under pressure, Trump returned in January 2022 15 boxes of documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence, including personal letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump’s lawyer found another 38 classified documents in 30 boxes stored in a warehouse and turned them over to the FBI on June 3, 2022, claiming that was it. However, another 34 boxes were still hidden. On August 8, 2022, the FBI raided the home and found 102 more classified files, including 27 in the former president’s office.

