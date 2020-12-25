Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 18 thousand crore rupees under the PM Kisan Sammaam Nidhi Yojana amid the ongoing farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi. Before Modi started communicating with the farmers, as part of the next installment of the PM Kisan Yojana, he transferred Rs 18,000 crore to the accounts of more than nine crore farmers in the country. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with crores of farmers from 6 states. PM Modi said that the opposition is spreading confusion over contract farming.

PM Modi first talked to the farmer Gagan Paring of Arunachal Pradesh in a dialogue program with farmers. Gagan Paring said that he received Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Nidhi, which was used to buy organic manure and medicines. He then told that under the FPO, 446 farmers have been associated with him who grow organic ginger. After this, PM Modi asked farmer Gagan in a mild manner, whether the company only takes your ginger or also takes the land along with it? Gagan said that no, the company does not take the land. Talking about this farmer, PM Modi said that you are sitting so far in Arunachal Pradesh and are saying that your land is safe, but confusion is being spread among farmers that farmers’ land will be taken here.

During the discussion with the farmers of Odisha, PM Modi spoke about the Kisan Credit Card and asked its benefits. PM Modi said that Atal ji’s government had started giving loans to the farmers cheaply, we are pushing it forward.

PM Modi transferred the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through video conferencing at the press of a button and transferred Rs 18,000 crore to the accounts of more than 9 crore farmer beneficiaries.

Let us tell you that the BJP had decided to celebrate the occasion as the release of the next installment of financial benefit under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) and is also preparing for it. A target has been set to ensure participation of one crore farmers in the programs organized for this.

A tweet was also made by PM Modi regarding this, in which he wrote, ‘Tomorrow (Friday) day is very important for the food providers of the country. Through video conferencing at 12 noon, more than 9 crore farmer families will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan. On this occasion, farmers of many states will also interact with siblings.

During this period, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives along with other BJP leaders will take part in programs organized by the party across the country and will also interact with farmers. The BJP has decided this program at a time when farmers have been agitating against three agricultural laws for more than the last four weeks on various borders of Delhi. They are adamant on demanding the repeal of these laws, while the government has rejected this demand outright.

This program is the day when the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be celebrated in the country. Since coming to power in 2014, BJP celebrates this day as ‘Good Governance Day’. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that BJP leaders and farmers across the country will participate in different programs on the occasion of this festival. These events will be organized in more than 19,000 places of the country. The participation of more than one crore farmers in the country has been ensured in these programs. He said that these programs will be organized in 3000 places only in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the program organized at Mehrauli in the capital and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Dwarka Sector 15. Giving information about various steps taken for farmers, Singh claimed that the country’s farmer stands with Prime Minister Modi. He said, “The farmer of the country is confident that if anyone can do good for the farming of the country, then only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do it.”