The UN highlighted this Wednesday, November 8, that around 15,000 people were forced to move on October 7, one month after the start of hostilities. Forced displacements, as described by the United Nations, increase after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that his troops surround Gaza City and operate within it. Meanwhile, the G7 summit concluded with a joint statement in favor of “humanitarian pauses” for the entry of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages. The world’s seven major economies back Israel’s position on rejecting a comprehensive ceasefire, which they say would strengthen Hamas.

As the war between the Israeli army and the Hamas group enters its second month, the speed at which Palestinians flee from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip increases considerably.

On Tuesday alone, around 15,000 people left northern Gaza territory, a significant increase compared to the 5,000 inhabitants who fled on Monday, November 6, and the 2,000 who were forced to move on Sunday, November 5, according to figures from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, issued this November 8. Many even undertake the journey on foot.

Mass transfers increase at a time when Gaza City, located in the north of the territory and the main bastion of the Islamist movement Hamas, is surrounded by Israeli troops. The offensive advances by land, sea and air.

Here the main news of the day:

7:05 (BOG) The death toll in the Gaza Strip rises to 10,569

Among the fatalities are 4,324 children, according to the latest update from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, the majority are civilians who have lost their lives since October 7 due to Israel’s land, sea and air attacks.

File-The father of a boy from the al-Majaida family who died when an Israeli airstrike hit his home carries his body during his funeral in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. Thousands of people, both Israelis and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in a surprise attack that led Israel to declare war to Hamas in Gaza on October 8. AFP/Mahmud Hams

6:45 (BOG) G7 urges “humanitarian pauses” in war

Although there is no agreement on a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, as urged by the UN given the magnitude of people killed, most of them civilians, the powers spoke out in favor of “humanitarian pauses” for the passage of aid and permitting and the liberation of at least 240 hostages held by Hamas.

At the conclusion of a two-day meeting in Tokyo, the Group of Seven countries with the strongest economies issued a joint statement in which they also reiterated their support for “Israel’s legitimate right to defense.”

“G7 members are committed to preparing long-term sustainable solutions for Gaza and a return to a broader peace process in line with internationally agreed parameters (…) We support pauses and humanitarian corridors to facilitate the assistance that is needed urgently, the movement of civilians and the release of hostages,” they said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa attend a G7 meeting, in Tokyo, Japan, on November 7, 2023. © Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

6:18 (BOG) Blinken: “We cannot continue governing Gaza under Hamas”

During the G7 summit taking place in Japan, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reiterated the rejection of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Washington supports Israel’s position that a cessation of hostilities would strengthen Hamas.

In addition, Blinken assured that Israel could be in charge of the security of the Palestinian enclave once it achieves its stated purpose of “eliminating” the Islamist group that controls Gazan territory. A statement with which he supports the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who in an interview broadcast the day before assured that his country would have “security responsibility” for the coastal strip once the escalation of the ongoing hostilities ends.

🇺🇸In Tokyo for the G7 meeting after a diplomatic mission in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lays out what the US envisions for Gaza. Specifically, he urges Israel not to reoccupy the Strip but admits there may be a “transition period.” pic.twitter.com/UOV1CgUoCS — NoComment (@nocomment) November 8, 2023



However, Blinken partially distanced himself from the premier’s statement, who maintained that this measure would have an “indefinite” duration. The American diplomat stressed that this must be a transition period.

“Gaza cannot continue to be governed under Hamas. That simply invites a repeat of October 7. It is also clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza (…) Now, the reality is that some transition period may be necessary at the end “We do not see a reoccupation and what I have heard from Israeli leaders is that they have no intention of reoccupying Gaza,” Blinken said.

6:01 (BOG) Israeli military says it killed a weapons manufacturer and several Hamas members

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement in which they claim that their troops and the Shabak, their intelligence service, killed in an airstrike Mohsen Abu Zina, “Hamas arms and industries chief.”

Furthermore, in another Israeli assault several fighters from the Islamist group died, the military institution added, while its air and ground offensive this Wednesday targeted especially against the movement’s tunnel network that controls the Gaza Strip.

The IDF and ISA eliminated Hamas’ Head of Weapons and Industries, Mohsen Abu Zina. He served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets. We continue to operate in Gaza to eliminate Hamas. pic.twitter.com/71L6gBAAWP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 8, 2023



The underground corridors, which stretch for hundreds of kilometers, are one of the main targets of Israeli troops. Israel’s tanks have encountered stiff resistance from Hamas fighters who use the tunnels to stage ambushes, according to sources from the Islamist group and Islamic Jihad, cited by Reuters.

5:39 (UN) UN: Internal displacement increases in the Gaza Strip

The pace at which Palestinian civilians flee northern Gaza is accelerating as the Israeli Army’s air, sea and land offensive on the enclave intensifies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that Around 15,000 people fled on Tuesday, November 7, compared to 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday, November 5. However, and amid the limited evacuations recently authorized by Israel and Egypt, no Gazan who does not have a foreign passport can leave the enclave. Many reach the south, an area that is also under intense bombardment.

The Gaza Strip cut in two. © Olivia BUGAULT, Sophie RAMIS / AFP

The densely populated northern area of ​​Gaza is the main scene of forced departures, since Gaza City is located there, the main urban center of the enclave, which hosts several refugee camps. It is the focus of attacks by Israeli forces who point out that the town is also the main stronghold of the Islamist group Hamas.

Although it is a long-standing conflict, the escalation of the war detonated on October 7, in response to the surprise attack by the Islamist movement in southern Israel, where at least 1,400 people died, including foreigners, according to authorities. local.

With Reuters, AP and EFE