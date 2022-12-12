Superior Electoral Court certifies the election of the winning ticket in the presidential election

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) holds this Monday (12.Dec.2022) the diplomation of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and his deputy, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), at the headquarters of the Court. The ceremony marks the end of the electoral process and closes the deadline for questioning the election.

After the ceremony, the elected candidates qualify to exercise their mandate, with confirmation that those chosen have fulfilled all the formalities provided for by law. The event marks the end of the electoral process and the end of the period for questioning the election results.

At the ceremony, the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, will deliver the diplomas to Lula and Alckmin. In this edition, the TSE will adopt measures to prevent covid-19, such as the use of masks and social distancing.

Those elected must have their candidacy records deferred by the TSE and their party accounts judged. The PT and PSB bills were approved on 6 December.

The qualification of governors, deputies, senators and representatives of the State Legislative Assemblies is carried out by the TREs (Regional Electoral Tribunes).

In 2018, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his deputy, General Hamilton Mourão, graduated on December 10. In his speech of about 10 minutes, Bolsonaro stated that his “Commitment to the popular vote is unbreakable🇧🇷

HOW IS THE DIPLOMATION CEREMONY

Moraes will open the session and designate 2 ministers to lead Lula and Alckmin to the plenary. Those elected will sit to the left of the president at the official ceremony table, which will be made up of authorities from the Three Powers.

After the performance of the National Anthem, performed by the Banda dos Fuzileiros Navais, the president of the TSE will deliver the diplomas to the president-elect and his vice president. Afterwards, Lula will speak. The ceremony will end after a speech by Moraes.

The ritual has been performed since 1951, when Getúlio Vargas returned to the Presidency through popular vote. Suspended during the military regime, from 1964 to 1985, the ceremony was held again in 1989, in the election of former president Fernando Collor de Mello.