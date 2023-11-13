The Minister of Justice and Public Security will participate in a ceremony this Monday (Nov 13), at the Palace of Justice

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, participates this Monday (13.Nov.2023) in the launching ceremony of the FPN (National Penitentiary Force), at the Palace of Justice. The corporation must operate in integrated actions between the Union and the States and the Federal District.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 on YouTube will broadcast the ceremony live.

