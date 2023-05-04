Businessman Adauto Lúcio Mesquita, accused of sponsoring extremist acts, testifies before the collegiate

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January of the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, heard this Thursday (4.May.2023), the testimony of businessman Adauto Lúcio Mesquita, accused of sponsoring the extremist acts that resulted in the depredation of the Planalto Palace, National Congress and Federal Supreme Court.

