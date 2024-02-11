Israel-Hamas warIsrael carried out further airstrikes on the border town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip last night. At least 22 people are said to have died and dozens of injuries. The attacks led to heavy criticism. Many Palestinians have fled to Rafah from the north and center of the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
Foreign editorial
Latest update:
02:50
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #criticism #Israeli #air #strikes #Rafah #dozens #killed #injured
Leave a Reply