Wednesday, June 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LIVE: Deportivo Pereira seeks to continue making history in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 7, 2023
in Sports
0
LIVE: Deportivo Pereira seeks to continue making history in the Copa Libertadores


close

Pereira vs. Boca Juniors

Arley Rodríguez celebrates his historic goal against Boca Juniors.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Arley Rodríguez celebrates his historic goal against Boca Juniors.

The Colombian champion seeks a victory against Monagas to get closer to the round of 16.

After their historic victory against Boca Juniors at home, Deportivo Pereira wants to continue fighting for qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023. This Tuesday he visits Monagas, in Maturín.

The team led by Alejandro Restrepo is second in their group, with 7 points. A victory, plus a victory for Boca Juniors against Colo Colo at La Bombonera, would give them the place for the next phase of the tournament.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Monagas and Pereira

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#LIVE #Deportivo #Pereira #seeks #continue #making #history #Copa #Libertadores

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why is Macron reading science fiction novels to prepare for the wars of the future?

Why is Macron reading science fiction novels to prepare for the wars of the future?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result