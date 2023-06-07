LIVE: Deportivo Pereira seeks to continue making history in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Arley Rodríguez celebrates his historic goal against Boca Juniors.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
The Colombian champion seeks a victory against Monagas to get closer to the round of 16.
After their historic victory against Boca Juniors at home, Deportivo Pereira wants to continue fighting for qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023. This Tuesday he visits Monagas, in Maturín.
The team led by Alejandro Restrepo is second in their group, with 7 points. A victory, plus a victory for Boca Juniors against Colo Colo at La Bombonera, would give them the place for the next phase of the tournament.
Follow the game here:
Alignments of Monagas and Pereira
