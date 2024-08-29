He Junior from Barranquilla Visit the stadium this Wednesday Department of Liberty to the Sports Pasto for the postponed match of the 5th round of the Colombian League. It will be a duel of powers between two teams with different realities.

Junior from Barranquilla comes from beating the visiting team Sports Tolima, After the painful elimination from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Colo Colo of Chile, the Tiburón team is now more than obliged to fight for the league title.

Junior vs. Colo Colo Photo:Aleydis Coll. Efe Share

It will be a very special match for full-back Gabriel Fuentes, who will start as a starter and will play his last game with Junior. Press reports indicate that the full-back will be sold to Flamengo of Brazil in the next few hours.

For its part, Sports Pasto They must win to get out of the bottom of the table, as they are in 18th position with only 4 points in five games played.

Pasto vs. Junior, LIVE