The Indian Air Force is going to get new strength today. The 5 Rafale aircraft purchased from France will formally join the fleet of Air Force fighter aircraft today. Rafael will be included in 17 squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at Ambala airbase. It will be handed over to the Air Force at Rafale’s induction ceremony at Ambala airbase at 10.20 am today. In this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and French Defense Minister Flores Parle will be present as the chief guests on this occasion. For India, this achievement is considered very important amidst the ongoing tension on the border between India and China.French Defense Minister Florence Parley and India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh left for Ambala. Earlier, the French Defense Minister was given a Guard of Honor at Palam Airport upon his arrival in India.

Updates @ 9.20 AM- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met his French counterpart Florence Parley at Palam Air Force Station in Delhi before leaving for Ambala. Both will join Rafael Induction Ceremony as the chief guest.

Updates @ 8.40 AM- French Defense Minister Florence Parley has reached India. His plane landed at Palam Airport in Delhi. She will join Rafael Induction Ceremony in Ambala as the chief guest.

Rafael aircraft visited India on July 29

On 29 July, 5 Rafale aircraft from France arrived at Ambal’s Air Force Base. These include three single-seater and two twin-seater jets. Ambala airbase also houses Jaguar and MiG-21 fighter jets. The second batch of Rafale is expected to arrive by October. It can have three to four fighter jets.

These jets will be part of the 17th squadron

Rafale fighter jets will form part of the 17th Squadron of the Air Force. This squadron is named Golden Arrow Squadron. The 17th Squadron was commanded by former Air Force Chief BS Dhanova during the Kargil War. This squadron was formed in 1951 and then operated from Bathinda Airbase. It was disbanded in 2016 when the MiG-21 fighter jet began to phaseout. It will now belong to Squadron Rafael.