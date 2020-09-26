Today (26 September) is a very important day in the Bollywood drug case. The actress has been called by NCB at 10 am on Saturday. At 10:30 and Shraddha Kapoor has to reach there. Rakulpreet Singh was questioned on Friday. According to reports, Rakulpreet has put the entire charge on Riya Chakraborty’s head. At the same time, Kshitij Prasad of Dharma Production is being questioned for more than 20 hours. He was detained on Friday night.

Deepika and Karisma will be questioned face to face

NCB will interrogate Deepika’s manager Karishma again. Karishma has left for ncb guest house. There are reports that Karisma and Deepika Padukone will be questioned face to face today. According to reports, Karishma has confessed to the chat, but is giving roundly answers on drugs. Karishma was also questioned on Friday in front of Rakulpreet.

Deepika was the admin of WhatsApp group?

NCB will interrogate Deepika Padukone today. A few chats with Deepika’s manager Karishma were revealed. Please tell that the drugs chat with Deepika’s charisma went viral. In this WhatsApp chat, Deepika’s conversation on drugs was revealed. There are reports that Deepika and Karishma were talking to WhatsApp group, Deepika was the administrator of that group.

Kshitij Prasad named many people

At the same time, Kshitij Prasad has named many people, including many Bollywood stars. On Friday, Rakulpreet Singh also named Kshitij Prasad in questioning. Rakul has told ncb that Kshitij provides drugs to many people. After taking the custody of Kshitij Prasad, a statement has been issued on behalf of Karan Johar that narcotics drugs were not used in the party he had on July 28, 2019. Karan has written that he neither takes drugs nor promotes it.