The verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case verdict is going to come on Wednesday, 28 years ago in Ayodhya. The special CBI court of Lucknow has issued an order asking all the accused to be present in the court on the day of judgment. Many big leaders like former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti are accused in this case. In view of the decision, strict security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya and Lucknow.Court has directed all the accused to appear. But LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Ramchandra Khatri and Sudhir Kakkar will not be present in the CBI court. On behalf of the five accused, their lawyers can apply in the court. Advani and Joshi will not be able to come due to old age and poor health. At the same time, Uma Bharti is admitted to Rishikesh AIIMS after getting corona infected. Ramchandra Khatri is lodged in a jail in Sonepat, Haryana for another case, due to which he may not even be present in the court. Karsevak Sudhir Kakkar will also not be present.

-The CBI court will give its verdict in the Babri demolition case between 11am and 1am on September 30 today.

In view of this high profile case, security arrangements have been made in the court premises. A intensive checking campaign was conducted in the premises in Lucknow. The campaign was conducted with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs.

High alert has been issued in Ayodhya. DIG Deepak Kumar informed that teams of CID and LIU have been deployed in plain uniform. Special vigilance is being exercised by outsiders not to come to Ayodhya to spoil the atmosphere. He informed that a checking campaign is being carried out in the entire district.

At the same time, the duty of about 2 thousand policemen has been imposed outside the special CBI court in Lucknow. Apart from this, security arrangements have been strengthened in 25 sensitive districts of the state.