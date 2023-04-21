Event brings together authorities from Brazil and European countries to discuss opportunities in the European Union

O dealgroup of business leaders, On Thursdays and Fridays (April 20 and 21, 2023), it promotes the event Oportunidades do Brasil in the United Kingdom and the European Union. Representatives of the Brazilian government and European countries will meet in London to discuss the country’s relationship with the continent.

The focus of the event on Friday will be fiscal rules, finance and food. There will be 3 panels. The following representatives from Brazil will participate in the 2nd day of the event: Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate; Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank; Davi Alcolumbresenator and former president of the Senate; Simone TebetMinister of Planning; Carlos Favaro, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock; and Fred Arruda, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom.

In addition to them, participate: Henrique Meirelles, former Minister of Finance; Ana Paula Vitelli, president of Britcham, British Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Brazil; Pablo Hernandez e Cos, President of the Central Bank of Spain and the Association of Basel Banks; Robert Wigley, chairman of UK Finance; Joaquim Levy, director of economic strategy and market relations at Banco Safra and former Minister of Finance; Mansueto Almeida, Chief Economist at BTG Pactual and former Treasury Secretary; Michael Stott, Financial Times Latin America Editor; Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco bank; Francisco Maturro, former Secretary of Agriculture of São Paulo and president of Agrishow; and Milton Steagall, CEO of the BBF Group.

The debates will start at 8 am in London, or 4 am in Brasilia (the time zone is 4 hours ahead of Brazil). the digital newspaper Power360 broadcast the event via Youtube channel and will be covered in loco by the senior editor William Waltenberg.

This is Lide’s 2nd event abroad in 2023. The 1st was held in Lisbon, in February. It will be at the Hotel Savoy, one of the most traditional in the British capital.

Lide was founded in 2003 by the former governor of São Paulo Joao Doria. Today, it is chaired by his son João Doria Neto. O chairman is former Minister Luiz Fernando Furlan. He was Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade in the 1st and 2nd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We are taking, in an innovative way, to different countries, important and respected leaders from different segments and powers. Certainly, the outcome of the discussions will have positive effects on Brazil, especially on its image and attracting new investments.“, said João Doria Neto about the event.

Here is the schedule for this Friday (April 21):

Opening session (8am – 8.30am (UK) or 4am – 4.30am (BR)

Rodrigo Pacheco President of the Senate;

Davi Alcolumbre senator and former president of the Senate;

Fred Arruda, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom;

Ana Paula Vitelli, president of Britcham, British chamber of commerce and industry in Brazil;

Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman of Lide;

João Doria Neto, president of Lide.

Panel 3 – The new financial instruments as factors for the development of nations: the role of open finance digital currencies and the prospects for inflation, interest and exchange rates (8:30 am – 10 am (UK) or 4:30 am – 6 am (BR)

Roberto Campos Neto, President of the Central Bank;

Pablo Hernandez e Cos, President of the Central Bank of Spain and the Association of Basel Banks;

Robert Wigley, chairman of UK Finance;

Joaquim Levy, director of economic strategy and market relations at Banco Safra and former Minister of Finance;

Mansueto Almeida, Chief Economist at BTG Pactual and former Treasury Secretary;

Michael Stott, Latin America editor for the Financial Times.

Panel 4 – The new fiscal rules to accelerate Brazil’s economy (10am – 11am (UK) or 6am – 7am (BR)

Panel 5 – Brazil’s strength for world food security (11am – 12pm (UK) or 7am – 8am (BR)

Carlos Favaro Minister of Agriculture and Livestock;

Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco bank;

Francisco Maturro, former Secretary of Agriculture of São Paulo and president of Agrishow;

Milton Steagall, CEO of the BBF Group.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday

Opening session (8am – 8.30am (UK) or 4am – 4.30am (BR)

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate;

Lord Goldsmith, Minister for Energy, Climate and Environment;

Marco Longhi, British MP;

Fred Arruda, Ambassador of Brazil to the United Kingdom;

Breno Silva, president of Lide UK;

Luiz Fernando Furlan, chairman of Lide;

João Doria Neto, president of Lide.

Panel 1 – Environment: the new positioning of Brazil (8:30 am – 9:30 am (UK) or 4:30 am – 5:30 am (BR)

Izabella Teixeira, co-president of the International Resource Panel (UN) and former Minister of the Environment;

Thomas Goodhead, CEO of Pogust Goodhead;

Michael Stott, Latin America editor for the Financial Times.

Panel 2 – Factors of economic and social development in Brazil: prospects for the business environment and investor confidence (9:30 am – 11:50 am (UK) or 5:30 am – 7:50 am (BR)