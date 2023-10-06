Watch the broadcast of the event this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) from 9am on the Poder360 YouTube channel

O Power360 will broadcast this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023) a debate online with representatives from Open (Brazilian Association of Health Economics), from Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats) and the Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). On the agenda: how to strengthen the Health Budget in Brazil.

The senior editor of Power360 Tiago Mali and the director of Institutional Relations at Ieps (Institute for Health Policy Studies), Rebecca Freitas, will mediate the debate. To watch, click below or follow along digital newspaper channel on YouTube from 9am.

Participating in the debate:

The debate will have 4 stages:

opening ;

; block 1 – discussion based on questions prepared by Ieps;

– discussion based on questions prepared by Ieps; block two – discussion based on questions prepared by the Power360 and partner organizations;

– discussion based on questions prepared by the and partner organizations; block 3 – final considerations from participants.

Ieps technical note states that, in the last 10 years, the federal health budget grew by 2.5%. If pandemic spending is disregarded, growth is below 1%. Health tax exemptions, on the other hand, grew. They were from R$37.6 billion in 2013 for R$70.7 billion in 2023, an increase of 88%.

To reflect on these issues, Iesp, in partnership with the Power360invited experts on the topic of Health Budget to discuss possible paths to be drawn towards a fairer and more equitable health budget, taking into account the political, health and economic context of the country and the principles of universality, completeness and equity advocated by the SUS .