The Israeli army launched a military operation at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Monday. About eighty arrests were made and Hamas fighters were killed and injured. And according to UNICEF, more than 13,000 children have now died during the Israeli offensive in Gaza. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
