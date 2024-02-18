War UkraineRussian attacks on cities in eastern Ukraine left at least three people dead on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said. Two cities close to the front line in the eastern Donetsk region – Kramatorsk and Slovyansk – came under fire.Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.
Foreign editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Deaths #Russian #attacks #eastern #Ukrainian #cities
Leave a Reply