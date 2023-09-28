Several people were killed in two shootings in Rotterdam on Thursday. The police say there are ‘fatal victims’, but do not give an exact number. A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam has been arrested. He is suspected of having shot one or more people in a home. He then allegedly shot a teacher in a classroom at Erasmus MC. He then allegedly walked into the hospital and started a fire there.

