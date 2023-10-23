Israeli airstrikes hit the Gaza Strip on October 23, while ground forces began “limited incursions” into the enclave that Israel claims are targeting the Islamist group Hamas. However, hundreds of Palestinian civilians continue to lose their lives, including children. On the 17th day of the ongoing war, a third convoy of trucks with humanitarian aid for residents entered the besieged territory, an amount still insufficient for almost two million people who face a total blockade by Israel, in response to the bloody Hamas attack on October 7.

Israeli warplanes attack throughout Gaza, ahead of the announced ground offensive that is taking its first steps and while the number of Palestinian deaths rises to more than 5,000 since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Fears of a possible extension of the conflict are growing as the Israeli military attacks what it describes as targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon and exchanges fire with the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah.

After mediation by the United States and the UN, this October 23, the third convoy of trucks with food and other basic survival supplies entered the enclave, but after 17 days of total blockade, the amount of urgently required aid is greater.

8:10 (BOG) The EU discusses a possible truce to enter humanitarian aid into Gaza

The foreign ministers of the 27 countries of the European Union debate in Luxembourg the possibility of a “humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, for a greater flow of income of the basic elements that more than two million Palestinians require to survive.

However, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom assured that there are different ways to get much-needed aid to the Palestinians in Gaza, highlighting that his country prefers a UN proposal on a humanitarian corridor.

“Discussions are ongoing, but the question really is not about a ceasefire, but about how to move aid forward and that can be done in many different ways,” Billstrom stressed.

7:48 (BOG) Hamas: attacks in Rafah leave at least 18 dead

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks on neighborhoods in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, near the border with Egypt, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry of the enclave reported.

An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building, about 200 meters from the UN headquarters in Rafah, killing and wounding several people, said a reporter from the US news agency AP, underscoring the dangers of humanitarian operations in the zone.

Two Palestinian women while one hugs a girl, in a hospital after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on October 23, 2023 © AFP/Mohammed Abed

Videos released by the Israeli military showed airstrikes that leveled buildings in the Palestinian enclave. The military institution assured that it was Hamas infrastructure, although it did not specify the locations.

7:20 (BOG) The death toll in Gaza since October 7 rises to at least 5,087

Among the number of Palestinian fatalities confirmed so far are 2,055 children, said the Gaza Ministry of Health, run by Hamas.

7:12 (BOG) UN: at least 1.4 million displaced inside Gaza

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) reported that around 1.4 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are internally displaced and many are seeking refuge in overcrowded UN emergency shelters.

Israel has ordered Gaza residents to evacuate the north of the territory and head south for shelter. However, that part of the enclave is also subject to constant bombing. The UN indicates that hundreds and possibly thousands of people who had fled are now returning to the north, due to attacks in the south and the lack of shelter.

The United Nations highlights that thousands of desperate civilians are running out of food, water and places to shelter from the relentless onslaught that has devastated wide swaths of the territory.

7:05 (BOG) Hotspots of violence spread in the West Bank

Simultaneously, outbreaks of violence are growing in the West Bank, amid expressions of support from Palestinians for the inhabitants of Gaza.

Residents said Israeli forces raided the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, detained many people and clashed with armed men and some youths throwing stones. Two Palestinians died, confirmed the Gaza Ministry of Health.

A group of people inspect the damage caused by an Israeli attack on a compound under a mosque that the Israeli army said was used by militants to organize attacks, in the Jenin refugee camp, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, January 22. October 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

Additionally, there was an Israeli attack on a compound beneath a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp, which the military said was being used by militants to stage attacks.

6:43 (BOG) Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah increase

Although these outbreaks of violence have been recorded in recent days, as an alleged show of support from Hezbollah to Hamas, there are no signs of them stopping, but, on the contrary, they are increasing.

This October 23, Israeli planes attacked two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon – which were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets towards Israel, as well as other targets of the Shiite movement, including a compound and an observation post -, according to the country’s Army. led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Lebanese group claimed that one of its fighters was killed, although it did not provide further details. The Israeli Army maintains that seven soldiers have died on the Lebanese border since the latest escalation of the conflict began.

6:17 (BOG) The number confirmed by Israel of kidnapped people in the hands of Hamas increases to 222

In a televised briefing, the military’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said his country’s authorities have confirmed that 222 people were taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 cross-border attack. Until last week, the Jewish-majority country confirmed 203 detainees

They were all transferred to the Gaza Strip, although the Islamist movement assured that some of them have died during the Israeli bombings.

On Friday, October 20, two American citizens were released for “humanitarian reasons,” Hamas said. In recent days, the group has also asked to exchange the kidnapped people for around 6,000 Palestinians it claims are in Israeli prisons.

6:01 (BOG) The third humanitarian aid convoy enters Gaza from the border with Egypt

A third convoy of trucks carrying water and food entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Monday, bound for the besieged Gaza Strip, said an aid worker and two security sources, cited by Reuters.

On Saturday, October 21, when the passage of humanitarian aid began, and on Sunday, the 22nd, 34 trucks passed through that road, the only one that Israel does not control over the blocked territory.

People on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing watch as a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid crosses into the Gaza Strip, October 22, 2023. © Mohammed Assad/AFP

However, the amount received so far is less than what the Palestinians urgently need. The UN emphasizes that about 100 trucks a day are required to meet the essential needs of the almost two million people who remain trapped in the enclave.

5:45 (BOG) The war leaves more than 6,000 people dead

As Israel’s attacks and Hamas’s response intensify, the number of people losing their lives, most of them civilians, increases.

In Gaza, at least 4,651 residents have been killed and 14,254 injured, the Hamas-run enclave’s Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

In Israel, more than 1,400 people have died, most during the surprise attack by the Islamist movement on October 7.

Additionally, in the occupied West Bank, 96 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 injured in Israeli violence and incursions since the new escalation of the conflict began, local authorities say.

5:31 (BOG) Israel says it launched “limited” ground operations in Gaza

As Israeli troops and military vehicles continue to mass at the border, the Israeli army carried out “limited” incursions into Gazan soil, while carrying out airstrikes that it maintains targeted Hamas militants. These are efforts to rescue the hostages kidnapped in the October 7 attack, says the military institution.

“During the night there were attacks by tanks and infantry forces. These attacks are attacks that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the next stage of the war (…) These raids also locate and search for everything we can obtain in terms of of intelligence information on the missing and the hostages,” said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari.

On Sunday, the Islamist movement that controls Gaza said its fighters had confronted an armored force infiltrating a southern area of ​​Gaza and destroyed some Israeli military equipment before returning to their base. However, Israel has not confirmed that version.

It is still unclear when Israel might launch its announced full-scale invasion. The Middle East’s most powerful military faces a group that has built a powerful arsenal with the help of Iran, fighting in a crowded urban environment and using a vast network of tunnels that Israeli troops have dubbed the “Gaza Metro.”

