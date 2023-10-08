Israel and Hamas are at war. After a bloody surprise attack by Hamas fighters on Saturday, fighting will also take place on Sunday. So far, at least 700 Israelis have been killed and more than 2,200 injured, of whom 340 are seriously injured and 22 are in critical condition. At least 413 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,300 injured in Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

