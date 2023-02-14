• More than 40,000 people have died from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The death toll in Turkey is rising 35,418in Syria 5714. More than 50,000 people have been killed, according to the United Nations.

• The Syrian regime opens additional border crossings with Turkey so that the United Nations can provide more aid to the earthquake victims in the hard-hit northwest of Syria. For a period of three months come two transitionssaid UN chief Antonio Guterres, who welcomed the decision.