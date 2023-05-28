– According to the Russian Defense Ministry Russian air defense forces two long-range missiles intercepted those by it United Kingdom delivered to Ukraine.
– Ukraine is finished to be long awaited counteroffensive against Russian forces.
– According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian occupiers of the nuclear power plant are preparing Zaporizhia An ‘large-scale provocation’ for. They would like to simulate an accident at the nuclear power plant.
– New clues in the investigation of the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in September 2022 point in the direction of Ukraine. That writes the German weekly magazine Der Spiegel.
#LIVE #Dead #wounded #Russian #airstrike #Kyiv
