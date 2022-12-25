The death toll from Russian attacks on the city of Kherson has risen to thirteen today. 64 people were injured by shelling on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities said. In the region, another three aid workers were killed when a landmine exploded while they were clearing the area. Ukrainian President Zelensky said in a Christmas Eve speech that the Ukrainians are creating their own Christmas miracle by continuing to resist the Russians. “We will not wait for a miracle, we will create it ourselves.” Follow all developments of the war in the live blog below.

