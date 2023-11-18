The South Holland village of De Lier is licking its wounds on Saturday after a turbulent Sinterklaas arrival. Supporters of Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) were pelted with fireworks and eggs by hundreds of supporters of Black Petes. The riot police stood in line between the two groups and charged. As far as we know, no one was (seriously) injured. KOZP has now left De Lier under police escort. Follow all developments about the national arrival of Sinterklaas in this live blog.
