From various corners of Mexico, other countries in America and even other continents, millions of people will travel this December 12 to the Basilica of Guadalupein the Mexican capital, to commemorate the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The Mexican authorities, with the Government of the City of Mexico At the front, they are getting ready to receive, 'at least', 11 million pilgrims.

“This fervor can break records this 2023, since last year the arrival of about 10 million visitors was estimated and, now, “we are going to have, at least, 11 million pilgrims visiting the Basilica of Guadalupe,” he stated last year. Sunday the head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres, told EFE.

01:00 More than 5 million people have visited the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico The Gustavo A. Madero Mayor's Office of Mexico has given an assessment of the number of parishioners who have visited the religious site, reporting that so far 5,964,495 visitors have been registered at the Basilica of Guadalupe. He also indicated that the authorities have provided medical attention for fatigue to more than 3 thousand people and 10 non-serious hospital transfers. 12:30 The number of pilgrims killed by an attack rises to three The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City adjusted this Tuesday to three the number of pilgrims who died when they were hit on the Mexico-Puebla highway while they were traveling in the middle of the celebrations of the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to the first versions, the pilgrims were run over by the driver of a truck who “was driving in an apparent state of intoxication.” (Also: The 5 phrases and photos that you can use for the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe). 11:30 Why do pilgrims go to the Basilica? See also Mexico: El Vilsito, a garage transformed into a taco restaurant - France 24 “These days of pilgrimage and tomorrow are pure songs or praises of the Virgin of Guadalupe,” José Ignacio Oropesa, who organizes the traditional dance of the Toreadores in the central state of Puebla, told EFE. Gómez relates that the group with which he made the pilgrimage, of about 50 people, comes for different reasons to the basilica: “Some bring a message, others come to ask for a miracle, many of us come to give thanks and, above all, we come with much faith”. 10:30 What is the legend by which the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated? Faith in the Virgin of Guadalupe arose in Mexico on December 12, 1531, since legend says that this dark-skinned virgin appeared to the indigenous Juan Diego, who was canonized in 2002 by Pope John Paul II, on Cerro del Tepeyac. , at whose feet the basilica is currently located. (Read more: Virgin of Guadalupe: the story behind her veneration) 09:30 The Mexican Prosecutor's Office investigates an accident in which 2 pilgrims died The Mexican Prosecutor's Office reported through its X account (formerly Twitter) that it is already investigating the case of the accident in which 2 people died. “The Prosecutor's Office integrates an investigation file for the crimes of homicide to the detriment of three people and injuries to the detriment of at least 10 more, both guilty, after a group of pilgrims was run over in the center lanes of the Mexico-Puebla highway” , wrote. The #FiscaliaCDMX He is part of an investigation file for the crimes of homicide to the detriment of three people and injuries to the detriment of at least 10 more, both guilty, after a group of pilgrims was run over in the center lanes of the Mexico-Puebla highway. pic.twitter.com/sjgVh5867v — CDMX Prosecutor's Office (@FiscaliaCDMX) December 12, 2023 08:30 This is how the mass was lived in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe 07:30 Lucero, one of the artists who paid tribute bright Star and other Mexican artists paid tribute at the Basilica of Guadalupe to commemorate the important day. See also The President of the State receives the Prime Minister of Israel Among them was:

Maribel Guardia 07:00 Two pilgrims died and 15 were injured after being hit on the highway At least two pilgrims They died and 15 others were injured after being hit on the Mexico-Puebla highway, in the center of the country. According to the first reports of the incident, it was a contingent of Mexicans originally from the central state of Puebla and who were returning to their place of origin, after going to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. (Also: Do ​​you believe that the Virgin appeared to you? This is what the Vatican says). 06:30 'Welcome Pilgrim 2023' operation activated The different authorities involved have activated the operation 'Welcome Pilgrim 2023', which will run from this Monday until next Wednesday and will provide support to people who come to the basilica to celebrate the Virgin. According to sources from the local Executive, the plan has 22,359 people involved, as well as emergency services, different rest and hydration points and “food assistance.”

