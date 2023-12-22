It is Thursday evening, December 22 – the eighth day of the Darts World Championship – and that means that Raymond van Barneveld will finally throw his first darts in Ally Pally tonight. The multiple world champion has to deal with the Pole Radek Szagański. Jermaine Wattimena – who previously survived the first round – also takes action. He plays against Martin Schindler from Germany. The curtain fell for Dimitri van den Bergh tonight. He gave up a 2-0 lead against Florian Hempel. Follow the transactions from England via our live blog below.

