After a Sunday afternoon in which Ricky Evans turned 'Ally Pally' upside down to the sounds of Shakin' Stevens, it is time for two Dutchmen and the title favorite on Sunday evening. Niels Zonneveld won a World Cup match for the first time against Darren Webster, and Jermaine Wattimena now meets The Queen of the Palace Fallon Sherrock and finally World Cup favorite Luke Humphries will also be in action against Lee Evans. Follow all developments in our live blog!