With Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen we have two Dutchmen in the eighth finals of the World Darts Championship. Mighty Mike hopes to be the first darts player to reach the quarter-finals of this tournament tonight. To do this, he has to deal with Stephen Bunting, who is in excellent form. The world number 18 did not lose a set in this world championship and achieved impressive averages. Follow developments from London in our live blog below.