The next sensation at the World Darts Championship is a fact. Gerwyn Price, number five in the world, is out of the tournament at Alexandra Palace. After a real thriller, The Iceman lost 4-2 to Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan, number 28 in the world. In the following match, title favorite Luke Humphries almost collapsed under the great pressure, but Cool Hand Luke fought back from 1-3 to 4-3 thanks to a phenomenal comeback. Follow the developments of the rest of the evening in our live blog at the bottom of this article.

