The World Darts Championship continues one day after Kevin Doets' near stunt against defending champion Michael Smith. It is the first afternoon session at Alexandra Palace in London. Jules van Dongen, a Dutchman who plays under the flag of the United States, takes action. But first are two other matches. Follow the action in our live blog. Saturday's schedule: • First round: Lee Evans (Eng) – Sandro-Eric Sosing (Fil) • First round: Connor Scutt (Eng) – Krzysztof Kciuk (Pol) • First round: Jules van Dongen (USA) – Darrel Penhall (Aus ) • Round two: Dave Chisnall (Eng, 11) – Cameron Menzies

