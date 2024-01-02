After the surprising elimination of Michael van Gerwen, the Dutch contribution to the World Darts Championship is over. Four Englishmen remain to compete for the world title at Alexandra Palace. Among them, 16-year-old 'prodigy' Luke Littler, who reached the final at the expense of Rob Cross. His opponent must come from the match between Luke Humphries and Van Gerwen executioner Scott Williams. Follow that match closely in our live blog.

#LIVE #Darts #World #Cup #Humphries #demolishes #Williams #rushes #semifinals