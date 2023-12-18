There will be no afternoon program on day four of the Darts World Cup in London, but there will be a nice evening program at Alexandra Palace. 21-year-old Gian van Veen left for London with great expectations for his first World Cup, where he will face Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong tonight. Gerwyn Price, the 2021 Welsh world champion, ends the evening with his match against Connor Scutt in the second round.

