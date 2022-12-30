Gabriel Clemens is the first German ever to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship. The German Giant was 4-1 too strong for the Scotsman Alan Soutar in the fourth round. Michael Smith or Joe Cullen will also grab a spot in the quarterfinals this afternoon. Follow the last afternoon game in our live blog below.

Clemens seemed to waltz over Soutar for a moment. In the first set, the 39-year-old German was amply better than his Scottish opponent and seemed to gain momentum with nerves of steel. But out of nowhere, Soutar, who surprisingly eliminated Danny Noppert a round earlier, came back in the second set with a great 104 finish. He continued that level in the third set, but without result, because Clemens had raised his level again: 2-1 in sets.

The fourth set came to a fifth leg that Soutar was allowed to start, but Clemens was just a bit sharper at the decisive moment. The German also remained calm and focused in the fifth and final leg: the set went to him 3-2, thanks in part to a 148 finish. And so he wrote history as the first German in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Gerwyn Price is waiting there. See also US and EU sign declaration to reduce emissions; Biden says his country 'is taking action and everyone has to take action'

Van den Bergh humiliates fellow countryman

Dimitri van den Bergh joined the quarterfinalists earlier this afternoon by beating Kim Huybrechts by a large margin. Dimitri van den Bergh was a lot better than his compatriot Kim Huybrechts in a short race from start to finish. The latter Belgian defeated defending champion Peter Wright a round earlier, but today averaged only 87.13 Dancing Dimi came close to 100 with his three arrow average and therefore also 4-0 in sets too strong for Huybrechts.

The fourth round of the World Darts Championship has arrived. Last night, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton already qualified for the quarterfinals.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

world darts

View the full schedule and all results of the World Cup darts at Alexandra Palace in London here. The final is on January 3. See also McLaren 720S takes the spotlight again





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.