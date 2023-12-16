The World Darts Championship continues one day after Kevin Doets' near stunt against defending champion Michael Smith. It is the first afternoon session at Alexandra Palace in London. Jules van Dongen, a Dutchman who plays under the flag of the United States, takes action. But first are two other matches. Follow the action in our live blog.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Darts #World #Cup #39Dutch #American39 #Van #Dongen #action #Humphries #Price #opponents
Leave a Reply