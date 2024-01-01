The denouement of the Darts World Cup in London is approaching. Eight more participants, including Michael van Gerwen, have a chance to win the world title. The quarter-finals are played today. Who will join the final four? The afternoon starts with the match between Chris Dobey and Rob Cross. Follow the afternoon session of the World Cup in our live blog!
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #Darts #World #Cup #Dobey #takes #comfortable #lead #reach #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply