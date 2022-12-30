Van Duijvenbode meets the Czech with the highest tournament average, Heta makes mincemeat of Lewis

Dirk van Duijvenbode will meet Karel Sedlacek in the second round of the World Darts Championship this Thursday. The Czech won 3-0 against Raymond Smith with the highest tournament average to date: 98.72. Damon Heta, one of the outsiders this World Cup, also showed his calling card by sweeping Adrian Lewis off the podium 3-0.