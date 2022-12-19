World Cup debutant Danny van Trijp has beaten former world champion Steve Beaton in the first round of the World Darts Championship. On Friday, Van Trijp can compete against Jonny Clayton. Follow the live blog of the evening session below, including Gerwyn Price in action.

Afterwards, Van Trijp was very satisfied with his victory over Steve Beaton, who has already been eliminated in the first round at his 32nd World Cup.





Geert Nentjes was eliminated. The 24-year-old Dutchman went down against Leonard Gates, the American showman who had the audience completely behind him. Showmen, that's what the audience in the Alexandra Palace likes. Well, with Leonard Gates, darts fans were served their every wish. After a nice dance at the walk-on the American stopped throwing in the first set after hitting triple 20 twice to whip up the crowd and then throw 180. In the end he danced to victory (3-1).

,,I thought: what is happening here?’, said Nentjes afterwards. ,,When throwing in he was already singing along with his headphones on. You don’t say anything about that, of course, but he was emphatically present. The audience all shouted ‘USA, USA, USA’. That’s what I heard, but it actually cheered me up. I thought, ‘USA? No, it must be the Netherlands!’ Anyway, I knew this in advance, that was not the issue. I was just way too nervous.”

Although Nentjes played at the World Cup twice before, he couldn’t get his nerves under control: ,,It was three years ago that I was here, so it’s not like I remembered what it was like like yesterday. If this was the Players Championship, I would have won. It is a matter of playing more on that stage.”

Leonard Gates dances, Geert Nentjes mourns. © Kieran Cleeves/PDC



Opponent Danny Noppert

Danny Noppert knows who his opponent is in the second round of the World Cup on Friday night. For a long time it seemed to be Ritchie Edhouse, but David Cameron survived match darts and came back from a 2-0 deficit. So he can play against The Freeze.

Programme/results:

Geert Nentjes – Leonard Gates 1-3

Ritchie Edhouse – David Cameron 2-3

Steve Beaton – Danny van Tripp 0-3

Gerwyn Price – Luke Woodhouse





world darts

View the full schedule and all results of the World Cup darts at Alexandra Palace in London here. The final is on January 3.





Dutch darts fans visiting the World Cup in London will have a meeting place in the English capital. Café The Starting Gate is temporarily renamed 'Holland House'.