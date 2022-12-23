The 25-year-old Van Trijp knocked former world champion Steve Beaton out of the tournament in the first round, but Clayton turned out to be of a completely different caliber. The Welshman gave Van Trijp no hope at Alexandra Palace. In the second set, Clayton threw an average of over 100, something he just missed over the entire game with 99.62. Clayton won 3-0 and will now face Brendan Dolan, who sent home Jimmy Hendriks earlier today, in the third round.