Vincent van der Voort realistic for World Cup: ‘I train with Van Gerwen, then you quickly know that you are not a world top’

Vincent van der Voort (47) will start his sixteenth World Cup at the PDC tonight. Including the six World Championships at the BDO, this is already world championship number 22 for The Dutch Destroyer. He will compete against Cameron Menzies, partner of Fallon Sherrock and who has already been named by Van der Voort as “crazy guy who can do brilliant things”.