Raymond van Barneveld will play an eighth final at the World Darts Championship on Saturday evening for the first time since 2018. Barney, five-time world champion, will compete in the last sixteen against 16-year-old top talent Luke Littler in the last sixteen around 10 p.m. First on the program is the match between two-time world champion Gary Anderson and Brendan Dolan. Follow developments at Alexandra Palace in London via our live blog!

#LIVE #Darts #World #Cup #Countdown #cracker #Barney #top #talent #Littler #Anderson #returns #favor #Dolan